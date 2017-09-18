In February 2016, Battleborn seemed to be the future of Borderlands' developer Gearbox Software. Three months shy of the game's roll-out, studio head Randy Pitchford chatted with me about the importance of the game to the studio, saying it had invested more in the game than Borderlands 1 and Borderlands 2 combined.

Related Randy Pitchford Talks Nintendo Switch, 'Overwatch' and Being Fearless The outspoken Pitchford was told 'Borderlands' would fail, says 'Battleborn' is doing fine, and is excited about what's next from his newest studio

Despite the large investment, it was still very much seen as a gamble by Pitchford. Over the weekend, it seems, the company finally acknowledged that the gamble hasn't paid off and likely won't.

The Fall Update will be Battleborn's last official bit of creative support from the company, the game's creative director Randy Varnell announced over the weekend in a forum post.

"As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update," Varnell wrote. "Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on."

He went on to say that while the game's severs will be "up and active for the foreseeable future," he himself will be moving on to an unannounced game from Gearbox.

"I’ve been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways, that work stretches back to 2009 for me," Varnell wrote. "It’s been a long labor of love with many of my good friends at Gearbox, and I’m proud to have shared that journey with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant inspiration to the team at Gearbox."

Launched just three weeks before Blizzard's mega-hit Overwatch, Battleborn never managed to pull in a very large audience or shake loose the unfavorable comparison to the Blizzard game. Battleborn's lifetime peak concurrent players never managed to crack 20,000, according to SteamCharts. Over the game's 15 months or so of existence, it went from a fully-priced game, to one with an extensive demo to an essentially free-to-play game, but those moves never managed to significantly move the needle.

In the past 30 days, according to SteamCharts, that game's average player base was just over 70 people.

You can read the full goodbye letter from Varnell below, and if you're interested, go check out the free game on Steam.

Hello Friends -

It’s been a while since I’ve communicated with you directly, so I wanted to take the opportunity to write to you as Battleborn rounds another milestone in its life.

As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update. Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.

Never fear! Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future. We announced the Fall Update for the game at PAX including some new skins, themed around some of your favorite Borderlands characters! That update will also include some updated title art (more full bar titles!) for the more significant challenges in the game, as well as some additional Finisher Boosts and Taunts. Also, there are minor balance changes in that patch.

If you’ve been paying attention to recent news from the Gearbox Panel at PAX West, you’ll have heard that many folks at Gearbox are working on a highly anticipated project. Although I’m sad my time on Battleborn is coming to a close, I’m happy to announce that I will play a significant role on this highly anticipated but unannounced game, and I’m sure you’ll be hearing some from me again in the future regarding Gearbox games.

I’ve been working on Battleborn nearly exclusively since 2012, and in some ways, that work stretches back to 2009 for me. It’s been a long labor of love with many of my good friends at Gearbox, and I’m proud to have shared that journey with you, our community. Your spirit and loyalty have been a constant inspiration to the team at Gearbox.

Also, I want to personally thank you for giving Battleborn a chance, and dipping down into a new universe with us. We make games for you. And many of you have shared with us how much Battleborn has meant to you personally.

It’s always a bittersweet time when transitioning from one project to another, but also offers the opportunity to step back and enjoy the game we created. Keep an eye out for me in game!

For now, Commander Jythri is signing off and taking the first transport back to a wonderful box of surprises.

You are awesome.

For Solus.