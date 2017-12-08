Battle Royale Mode Coming to 'Dying Light' Next Year

A new battle royale mode is coming to the zombie survival game Dying Light, developer Techland recently announced.

The mode, called "Bad Blood," promises to retain "the core of what made people fall in love with Dying Light in the first place, Bad Blood will offer violent and dynamic online matches that blend PvP and PvE styles of gameplay," Techland said in a press release.

"Our aim is both to satisfy players’ demands for competitive PvP gameplay and to explore new directions for Dying Light’s multiplayer experience,” producer Tymon Smektala said. “Since Bad Blood was inspired by fan requests, we want player feedback to be an integral part of our development. That's why we’re inviting Dying Light fans to take part in our Global Playtest. They can play the expansion early and share their thoughts, knowing their feedback will have a major influence on Bad Blood's development.”

Bad Blood is expected to release as a standalone expansion sometime next year. PC players can register to take part in a global playtest here at the link.

Dying Light was originally released back in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.