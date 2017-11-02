Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), the annual speedrunning event held for charity, will take place between January 7th and January 14th, the company announced today. We've collected some of the highlights from each day here, but make sure to check out the entire schedule to see everything slated for the event.

On Sunday, January 7th, runner JHobz will be playing both Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped from 12:00 p.m. to 1:13 p.m. The runner will be doing a "any percent" run, meaning their objective is simply to finish the game as fast as possible.

Monday, plywood will be playing through the original Metal Gear Solid at 8:15 p.m., also doing an any percent run.

Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., it gets a little interesting as Dr4gonBlitz is going through the entirety of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night without fighting any of the game's bosses.

Closing out the night on Wednesday at 10:32 p.m., AverageTrey is playing through Super Mario Sunshine, but with the caveat that they have to get 120 of the game's "Shines."

On Thursday, DrTChops will be playing the first Dishonored game, but will pick up everyone of the game's numerous collectibles. This run is slated for 600 p.m. and is, surprisingly, only set to take about an hour.

Friday, Jamie will be doing a "All Shortcuts + Olmec (solo run)" of the game Spelunky, which is notable for how difficult it is to actually do everything required to get to the Olmec character in the game. This run is set for 4:05 a.m.

Saturday, heyZeusHeresToast is scheduled to beat all of the bosses in the brutally difficult Bloodborne in just over an hour and 35 minutes. The run is expected to begin at 5:02 p.m.

Then finally, rounding out the weekend, atz is going to attempt to beat every main quest in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in just under four hours using no Amiibo support. This last run of the event is scheduled for 1:55 a.m

The annual event takes place in an effort to raise money for cancer research. Last year, AGDQ was able to raise more than $6.6 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with 1,400 people attending the event in person and more than four million tuning in to livestreams.

AGDQ will take place near Washington D.C. this year at the Hilton Washington Dulles hotel in Herndon, Virginia. While registration to attend is all booked up, should you want to participate in the event, AGDQ will broadcast all its speedruns on its official Twitch channel.