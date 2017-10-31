Averett University Announces its Own Esports Teams

Virginia's Averett University recently announced it would be adding esports to its collegiate sports program. The school will be joining other colleges making the jump to competitive gaming such as The University of California in Irvine and The University of Utah, among others.

“We are thrilled to be leaders in the state, and excited to meet our students where they are with such innovation and creativity,” Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said in a press release. “But what I find most remarkable is the sport’s unique ability to reach such a diverse group of students who may not otherwise interface in this kind of capacity. The overwhelming response and engagement from our students reaffirms why this program was the right choice for Averett to pursue.”



Averett says it already has more than 50 players signed up for the program, making up 10 teams of varying sizes. The program, the school said, has outgrown the dedicated space the university set up on its main campus and is currently looking into its options for growth.

Averett is currently a member of two different esports conferences: the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) – which currently enlists around 45 schools – and the Collegiate Starleague (CSL), which enlists such universities as Clemson University and West Virginia University.

"The rate at which the Averett University esports initiative has come together is incredible. The time between Averett’s administration catching the vision of esports to Averett fielding whole esports teams has been awe inspiring,” Michael Brooks, executive director of NACE, said in the release. “Esports is becoming wildly popular at universities across the country, and schools like Averett are trailblazers in this phenomenon that is steadily growing.”



Averett participated in its first esports competition on October 14th against West Virginia University. Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the school was able to ensure its first win.

“This is just the beginning for us,” Lipscomb added. “These students are pumped, and we feel poised to compete and hopefully make a splash.”

