Audio-Driven Platformer 'Fe' Hits Early Next Year

Fe, a wordless platformer driven by sound first unveiled at E3 earlier this year, is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One early next year, Electronic Arts announced during its Gamescom press conference today.

Fe, which is developed by Swedish studio Zoink Games, has players discover a forest through the exploration of a small cub named Fe. Players will use sound to communicate, connect with nature, identify friendly and unfriendly creatures and "interpret their own narrative," according to the publisher.

“We wanted to create a game that gives the feeling of exploring something special,” Klaus Lyngeled, CEO and Creative Lead at Zoink Games, said in a prepared statement. “We would spend hours in the woods as kids, and while it felt scary at first, eventually the strange sounds became familiar -- you become part of nature and the forest feels like home. Players will realize similar feelings as they play through Fe. Wherever and however the game is played, we ensure it will be a unique experience of discovery, unlike anything played before."



The game is part of Electronic Arts' EA Originals program which was started a bit more than a year ago to seek out and publish unique games from unique studios.

“Through Fe, Zoink has reminded us that everything is connected. They have created a game where the magic and beauty of nature, and all its creatures, come alive,” Patrick Soderlund, EVP of EA Worldwide Studios, said in a prepared statement. “This game and this studio embody the spirit of the EA Originals program that we started a little over a year ago – the freedom to create, and to bring uniquely innovative and memorable games to players all over the world."