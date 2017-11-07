'Assassin's Creed Origins' Sells Twice as Fast as Previous Game

Assassin's Creed Origins is selling 100 percent better than Assassin's Creed Syndicate in the same first ten days, publisher and developer Ubisoft announced during an earnings call today.

Ubisoft president Yves Guillemot says that the game is "trending two times higher than Syndicate, confirming the franchise's return." He also said that player engagement "is a lot higher than it was in Syndicate," something he believes is because of the game's greater length and use of a new role-playing game system.

Finally, the company notes that digital sales on the game was 20 percent higher than it was for Syndicate. Two year's ago, the release of Syndicate saw 15 percent of sales coming as download. Origins is currently seeing 35 percent.

While Syndicate averaged game reviews in the 70s when it hit in 2015, Origins average review scores are in the 80s. Assassin's Creed Origins hit the PlayStation4, Windows PC and Xbox One on October 27th.