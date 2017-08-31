Apple Set to Unveil New Phone, New Tech in Two Weeks

Apple today sent out invites to a number of tech sites and newspapers to a press conference at its new Steve Jobs Theater located in the company's Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

The event, which kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT on September 12th and will be livestreamed, is widely expected to be when Apple reveals its next iPhone, as well as discusses the Apple Watch, Apple TV and announces a release date for iOS 11.

Bloomberg and others have reported that Apple will be announcing three new iPhones at the event, including a model with an edge-to-edge display and a camera designed to support 3D face-scanning and improved augmented reality support.



The event invite itself does little to add support to the theories. Featuring a multi-colored Apple, it simply states "Let's meet at our place."

Last week, Apple officials spent the week in New York City and at its main campus showing off augmented reality apps that will work with new software tied into its iOS 11 release.