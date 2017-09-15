Ana, Junkrat and a New 'Overwatch' Battleground Are Coming To 'Heroes of the Storm'

Blizzard is bringing more Overwatch-themed content to Heroes of the Storm. Ana and Junkrat are joining the roster as the MOBA's new Support and Assasin heroes, respectively. A new Battleground is also on the way.



Welcome to Volskaya Foundry! 🤖



Two new agents of #Overwatch are making their Nexus debut along with a brand new Battleground. pic.twitter.com/DGhjld08sX — Heroes of the Storm (@BlizzHeroes) September 15, 2017

Volskaya Foundry is a snowy city map featuring three lanes and three control points. Capturing the points gives players control of a giant mech called the Triglav Protector. Two players will need to work together to control the mech. One person acts as pilot, while the other is the gunner. You can see how it all works in the video.

Ana and the new battleground will go live on Heroes of the Storm's public test realm next week. Junkrat will be added at a later date.

