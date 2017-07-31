Two years after its last entry into the gaming card market, AMD today unveiled its newest line of high-end GPUs.



AMD is launching the Radeon RX Vega 56 and the Radeon RX Vega 64, costing $399 and $499 respectively. With these new cards, AMD is claiming to deliver more than 200 percent of the throughput-per-clock over previous Radeon technologies, allowing the GPUs to tackle large sets of data quickly and easily. Combined with a boasted 60 percent more bandwidth over Nvidia's GDDR5, AMD's new card is yielding a peak performance of 13.7 teraflops, allowing it to "power through even the most demanding games and VR applications." Furthermore, the Vegas will offer Ultra HD and single-cable 5K resolution capabilities and streamlined designs with either internal air cooling or liquid cooling systems.

Alongside the aforementioned standalone Vega GPUs, AMD also announced three bundle options. Each comes with a $200 discount on Samsung's 34" CF791 curved ultrawide FreeSync monitor, a $100 discount on select Ryzen™ 7 1800X processor and 370X motherboard combos and free copies of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Prey. The three bundles are:

Radeon Red Pack – Featuring the Radeon RX Vega 56, an air-cooled card priced at $499 SEP.

Radeon Black Pack – Featuring the Radeon RX Vega 64, an air-cooled card priced at $599 SEP.

Radeon Aqua Pack – Featuring the Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, the most powerful of the Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, priced at $699 SEP.





The Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 are both expected to be released on August 14. More information about where to purchase the cards can be purchased on AMD's website.