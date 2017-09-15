Aliens Invade 'Elite: Dangerous' With Next Update

Elite Dangerous 2.4 The Return will be released on September 26th, developer Frontier Developments announced today.

In this expansion, players will be pit against series staple alien species The Thagaroids. First introduced in the first Elite game back in 1984, as Eurogamer points out, this is the first time the alien species has posed a threat in the universe since 1995, when it antagonized players in Frontier: First Encounters.

After hinting at the species return, it was officially discovered by players back in June, prompting the developer to announce The Return. On September 26th, it'll be time for players to fight the "most mysterious and deadly" species in the game's universe.

"[In The Return] you’ll have to discover new ways to fight, work together, and defend against their new types of weaponry and armour," the developer said.

Elite: Dangerous was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on December 16th, 2014. Since its release, the game's sold more than 2.75 million copies.