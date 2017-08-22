Classic real-time strategy game Age of Empires IV is in development for Windows 10 PC by Relic Entertainment, Microsoft Studios announced this week.

The new Age of Empires game will be the first new title in the real-time strategy franchise since the release of Ensemble Studios' Age of Empires 3 in 2005. While Relic Entertainment has a long history of creating real-time strategy titles, including Company of Heroes, this will be the first Age of Empires game it develops.

While Microsoft didn't announce a release date or even vague window for the game, it did drop a new trailer, which you can see below. The trailer shows a game that will span from at least ancient Rome to the American Revolution.

While a new Age of Empires game was the biggest news to come out of yesterday's livestream, Microsoft also made several other exciting announcements to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the game.

Age of Empires II and Age of Empires III Get Definitive Editions

Both Age of Empires II and Age of Empires III will be getting remastered definitive editions, Microsoft announced today. The news follows an announcement earlier this summer that the original Age of Empires was receiving the same treatment. More details are expected down the line.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Launch Dated

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will be launching on October 19th, Microsoft announced. The game has been reworked for Windows 10 and will be available for purchase from the Windows Store.