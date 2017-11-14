Activision Delays 'Call of Duty WW II' Microtransaction Roll-Out

Call of Duty WW II's microtransactions won't roll out until November 21st now, as the developers continue to work on the online issues plaguing the game, Activision support announced on Twitter last night.

Once the microtransactions roll-out, players will be able to purchase Call of Duty Points for real cash, which can then be used to buy still-unannounced content for the game or unlock things. Players who purchased a digital edition of the game will get 1,100 Call of Duty Points once support turns on.

Call of Duty WW II's online components have been plagued with issues since the game launched earlier this month. Those issues include leaving its Headquarters social space empty and long matchmaking times.

Just yesterday, developer Sledgehammer Games announced it was working around the clock to fix the issues and delaying other updates until things are working properly.

As an update to an earlier announcement, the COD Points live date has been shifted to November 21. As a digital edition owner, your bonus of 1,100 CP will be awarded at that time. Thank you for your patience. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) November 14, 2017

The developer notes game disconnects, dedicated servers and online connectivity among the big problems. You can read the full details about that here.

Delaying the roll-out of microtransactions might be a good idea, whether or not Call of Duty WW II is having issues. Electronic Arts has faced major player backlash in the past days over its handling of in-game unlocks and microtransactions for Star Wars Battlefront II. The company announced yesterday it was lowering the costs of hero unlocks in light of the reaction.