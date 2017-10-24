The Taiwanese electronics company Acer will add $5 million USD to its joint investment with the company Starbreeze for marketing and sales of the StarVR virtual reality headset, making it the majority owner, the two companies recently announced.

Acer's new investment will increase its interest to 66.7-percent, while relieving Starbreeze from its "remaining capital commitment" of $7.5 million. Starbreeze's interest will land at 33.3-percent.

The joint work, originally announced last summer, "was created with a capitalization plan of up to USD 25 million to be shared equally between Starbreeze and Acer through capital injections on a set schedule." A statement about the new investment adds that, as of today, the two companies had injected $10 million to the venture equally, though now Acer has added an additional $5 million. As the new majority of the owner of the product, Acer will now be able to add further funding should the need arise.

"Starbreeze will continue to push innovation in the headset and focus on its core business – content. Our games and related premium VR experiences will primarily use the StarVR headset for location-based VR centers and we are eager to continue contributing to the success of StarVR," Starbreeze CEO Bo Andersson Klint said in a statement.

Despite Acer being the majority owner, the statement did stress Starbreeze remains the sole owner of all its intellectual properties. "Acer continues to hold patents related to electrical engineering, mechanical design and ergonomics that are used in the headset. R&D and reference design for the StarVR headset will also be carried out by Starbreeze and Acer going forward," the statement says.