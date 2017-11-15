It takes more than 4,500 hours to unlock every base-game piece of content in Star Wars Battlefront II, a user at fansite Star Wars Gaming recently calculated. For players light on time, you can purchase all the content for about $2,100.

The biggest cause of this time sink is simply getting all the hero cards necessary to unlock characters. For example, getting all four base troopers requires 68 total cards – 17 for each – and 32,640 crafting parts. To do that, players must open 653 loot boxes, which, the site estimates, takes 950 hours. While this is the most extreme example listed, other unlocks – such as armor and Starfighters – take anywhere from 80 to 370 hours of gameplay to fully unlock.

"There is a grand total of 324 cards," a writer for the blog writes, totaling up all its numbers. "Upgrading these will require a total of 155,520 crafting parts. This requires opening a grand total of 3,111 loot crates which will require 4,528 hours of gameplay."

If a player chooses to skip all that and simply buy everything, it'll cost $2,100, according to the post.

"The 600 credits received from a hero crate is worth 27 percent the cost of a hero crate. This is equivalent to 30 crystals. To account for this, I reduced the cost of a hero crate from 110 crystals to 80 crystals. 12,000 crystals can be bought for $100," the blog says. "Opening the required 3,111 loot crates requires 248,880 crystals. If you only purchase $100 crystal packs, this will cost $2,100."

It's worth noting, this math comes from one fanblog. As of right now, no one's either confirmed or denied the writer's numbers. We've reached out to publisher EA to see if these numbers are accurate.

This news is bound to further frustrate anyone already angry with the game's use of microtransactions. When EA tried to justify their inclusion, it led to the most down-voted comment in Reddit's history. That said, EA seems committed to this model. Blake Jorgensen, the company's chief financial officer, recently said the game industry as a whole is moving towards a games-as-a-service model, and EA is completely on board.