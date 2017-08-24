This $160 Gamepad Features 'Breathing' Lights, Tunable Triggers

Razer today unveiled a $160 LED-lit, customizable Windows PC and Xbox One gamepad which hits stores sometime next month.

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate features two interchangeable directional pads, a range of thumbsticks with different heights and shapes, and six re-mappable triggers and buttons which can be tweaked on the fly during use. The integrated lighting, an RGB lighting strip that runs across the back of the controller, can be personalized with 16.8 million color options and a variety of effects like "static," "spectrum cycling," "breathing" and "wave." The controller's lighting and remapping are done through Razer Synapse for Xbox software.

The controller will also support the ability for developers to integrate lighting capabilities into Xbox One games; for instance, a developer could have the controller's lighting illustrate a player's health by slowing dimming as they die.

Razer boasts that the Wolverine Ultimate has "ultra-responsive tactile switch action buttons and an automatic hair-trigger mode with trigger stops."

"We've taken our time with the development of the Razer Wolverine Ultimate to really get it right," Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Thanks to endless design iterations and pro-gamer feedback, we're proud to be finally releasing a new contender for the crown."

The Razer Wolverine Ultimate expands Razer's range of Xbox One peripheral, which already includes a wireless gaming headset and fight stick.

The full specifications for the controller are below:

· Remappable 2 Multi-Function Buttons & 4 Triggers

· Razer Chroma lighting with full 16.8 million color options

· Interchangeable D-Pad – Choice between Individual and Tilting Designs

· Interchangeable Thumbsticks

· Hair-Trigger Mode with Trigger-Stop for rapid-fire

· Quick Control Panel

· Tactile Switch Action Buttons

· Ergonomic Non-Slip Rubber Grip

· Razer Synapse for Xbox app

· Razer Chroma SDK enabled

Play Anywhere – Play on Xbox One or PC

· 3.5 mm audio port for stereo audio output and microphone input

· Carrying case

· Detachable 3 m / 10 ft lightweight braided fiber cable with Micro-USB connector

· Approximate size: 106 mm / 4.17 in (Length) x 156 mm / 6.14 in (Width) x 66 mm / 2.60 in (Height)

· Approximate weight (without cable): 260 g / 0.57 lbs