With a bit more than half the year gone, I'm already comfortable saying that 2017 has a bumper crop of amazing, must-play video games.

It's not just that this year has already been home to a stream of top, AAA games like Prey, Resident Evil 7 and Splatoon 2. It's also that 2017 has been, so far, packed with innovative, interesting, provocative indie titles that range from dating sims to twin-stick shooters to puzzle games.

I'd recommend playing every game on this list, but if you don't have the time or the money, or both, then at least take a moment to check out each game's short write up by Jody Macgregor and the video accompanying it.

These games have not been placed in any particular order. But if you find that too chaotic, we'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments about the proper (best to best-est?) way to arrange this list. Feel free to chime in on games we overlooked as well.

Happy viewing and playing.