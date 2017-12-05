Gift Guide: 10 Switch Games to Buy This Holiday

Black Friday might be over, but the shopping season is just getting started. 2017 has been a really busy year for video games, and whether it’s for that special someone on your list – or yourself -- there’s plenty to pick from.

And while we are still in the Switch’s first year, it’s also had a busy release schedule, as well. But, fret not. We’ve put together a list of 10 Nintendo Switch games for your consideration for gamers of all types in your life. As Mario would say, Let’s a-go.