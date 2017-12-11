'Bloodborne 2': How To Build a Better 'Bloodborne'

Two years ago, From Software’s Bloodborne sprung fully-formed from the murky mind of Souls' guru Hidetaka Miyazaki, a world of towering spires and nightmare creatures inspired by the works of visionary bigot H.P. Lovecraft. And though last year’s Dark Souls 3 managed to replicate the sense of crumbled majesty that brought the series so much acclaim over the years, many fans felt that Bloodborne brought forth the wild imagination that first birthed Demon’s Souls all the way back in 2012. Now, after Fromsoft teased a desiccated limb-machine at The Game Awards that bears more than a slight resemblance to the ornate “trick weapons” of the Hunter’s Workshop, some franchise fanatics are hoping for a well-deserved follow-up to Miyazaki’s dream odyssey.

While we still don’t really know what exactly “Shadows Die Twice” even is - eagle-eyed readers have pointed to the ninja stealth series Tenchu or even the cult PS2 dungeon crawler Shadow Tower as possible leads - with the massive critical and cultural success of Bloodborne, even if this turns out to be a new IP, there’s little doubt that FromSoft will leave their Hunters in the lurch for long. Though Bloodborne is absolutely one of the greatest games of this console generation so far, there’s always a little room for improvement. With that in mind, here’s a brief wishlist of features and fixes that I hope to see in a return trip to Yharnam.