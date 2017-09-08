'Destiny 2': Bungie Announces Month-Long Event Schedule, Trials of the Nine, and More

Project lead Mark Noseworthy just shared Bungie's month-long event schedule for Destiny 2, and it sounds like we're about to learn a bit more about Xûr's people, the Agents of the Nine. "The Agents of the Nine arrive next Friday," Noseworthy tweeted, along with an image teasing each of the rotating ritual events for the rest of September.



Judging from the new event name, Trials of the Nine, Trials may become a new rotating series of events; a new set of "Trials" also suggests the high likelihood that we'll be running games of Countdown or Survival in place of D1's traditional Elimination mode. It seems reasonable to speculate that the game's first expansion, rumored to star Osiris himself, could potentially bring back the classic Trials at some later date. Destiny 2's new competitive Crucible event, Trials of the Nine, will arrive on September 15th.

The image also confirms that Xûr, everyone's favorite dealer of exotic goods, will indeed be arriving on Fridays (also beginning next week, on September 15th), and lays out which Strikes will be given the hardcore Nightfall treatment each week. The Guided Games Beta, intended to test Destiny 2's in-game clan functionality for finding other high-level teammates, will accompany next week's Nightfall.

The monthly schedule includes dates for the start of the Leviathan Raid (which we know will open up on Wednesday, September 13th), the regional Flashpoints (high-level Public Event quests – these are already available to advanced players), Guided Games availability for the raid (September 26th), and something called Faction Rally (September 26th).

Good news is, you're going to have another week to save up those Legendary Shards for Xur. Where will Xur be? What'll he be selling? Check back with Glixel in one week to find out!

