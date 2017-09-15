Watch Insane Clown Posse Talk Juggalo March

On Saturday, Insane Clown Posse duo Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will lead members of their devoted fan base, known as Juggalos, in a march on Washington denouncing the FBI for labeling their following a gang.

Related Why Juggalos Are Marching on Washington Some worry the march will be a battle with the alt right – but fans of Insane Clown Posse say they're fighting for their rights, not against Trump

The Detroit-based hip-hop duo are showing strength in numbers to protest the FBI's 2011 classification of their fans as a "loosely organized hybrid gang," and hope that their collective stance will make an impact on the public's perception of their Juggalo subculture and fandom.

"What would anybody do? How would anybody fight the gang label? Obviously, the FBI don't give a fuck," Violent J told Rolling Stone. "They're not gonna cave in as they see it. All we can do is hopefully reach the people of the country. How are we gonna legally, peacefully, reach these people? The way it's always been, is you do a March on Washington that makes as much noise as you can."

Shaggy 2 Dope further explained that the gang classification has impacted fans when it comes to "longer terms in jail, losing their kids in custody battles, getting fired from jobs, not being able to get into the military [and] on and on."

The band say they have faced discrimination in organizing shows, meet-and-greets and their annual Gathering of the Juggalos.

"You wanna call us something, call us a family, because a lot of us don't have a family and all we've got is each other," Violent J said. "This shit is real for us, man."

See what else the ICP had to say in the video above.