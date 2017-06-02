Sorry — not sorry? Kathy Griffin and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, announced Thursday that the comedienne will hold a press conference addressing her controversial Trump photo shoot on Friday, June 1. Watch the livestream in the video above.

According to a press release that Bloom tweeted Thursday, Griffin has endured "bullying from the Trump family" over the years, which may have been an impetus for her art collaboration with photographer Tyler Shields. "Ms. Griffin and Ms. Bloom will explain the true motivation behind the image," the release reads.

Griffin came under fire earlier this week after posting a photo of herself holding up a bloody, decapitated fake head meant to resemble President Trump. Celebrities and public figures across the political spectrum were quick to denounce the image, and even Griffin's longtime friend and CNN's New Year's Eve special co-host Anderson Cooper admonished her for the photo.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," Cooper tweeted Wednesday. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

CNN cut its ties to the comedienne shortly afterward, as did toilet product company Squatty Potty. The USO also moved to distance itself from Griffin, despite two tours with the veterans organization.

Griffin herself apologized in a video she posted to social media Tuesday, in which she admitted that she had gone too far. "I sincerely apologize," she said in the clip. "I am just now seeing the reaction [to] these images. I'm a comic. I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it."

So far, few celebrities have spoken out in defense of Griffin, though veteran comic Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx have both emphasized the importance of comedy in precarious times.

"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times – because that line is not real," Carrey told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that [Trump] is doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."