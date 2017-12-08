Weed for the Holidays: Pot Gift Guide 2017

This past year saw California pass an adult-use legalization, as well as members of the GOP finally supporting medical marijuana research, so 2017 has certainly been a big year for cannabis. The plant keeps edging further out of its shadowy, misunderstood past to bask in the sunshine of the mainstream. As it does, its users may be more public of their appreciation or start experimenting with the herbal medicine. Plus, cannabis users' friends and family may shop for them accordingly – whether they're canna-curious or seasoned stoners. The market contains multitudes more than your standard glass bowl. Whether you live in a state where it's legalized or somewhere still forced to live off the black market, here are some diverse options to gift your favorite token toker – even if that toker is you.