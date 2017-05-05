Random Notes: See the Latest Photos of Music's Biggest Names and More
Internet-savviest stars descend upon Wall Street, Will and Grace cast get their reboot on in latest photos
Seen and heard recently: Solange, Van Jones, Gillian Anderson and other web-beloved artists, creators and activists scoop up Webby Awards (and give blessedly short speeches) in downtown New York City, the Will and Grace cast tout their reboot with a musical interlude, Oprah and Will Ferrell give 2017 grads pep talks, and Miley Cyrus makes it a family affair at a Wango Tango show in California. Check out the latest, best photos in Random Notes.