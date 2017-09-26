Portland's Cash-Free Bartering: From Urban Farm Collectives to Coffee Perks

Portlanders have embraced a movement of cashless commerce – a new school take, in effect, on old-school bartering. It turns out, bartering is both a natural extension of Portland's off-kilter ethos and, as the city has become more polished and pricier with the influx of tech companies a means of preserving it. It was that instinct that lead Kevin Fiske and Josh Fitz to create the PDX Barter Market, a seasonal get together where locals trade just about anything and everything.

Related Inside Portland's Cash-Free Bartering Economy Discovering the farm collectives, coffee shops and more that make this Oregon city's cashless bartering society work

"Artisanal bread for hypnotherapy – that sort of thing," Fitz says with a laugh as he walks me through the art gallery where the market is held.



"It's not that money is evil necessarily, but it's a way to get things done if you're not necessarily likable," adds Fiske. "We're trying to show a way to have fun without money."

Here, a look at the people and places where the cash-free lifestyle has taken root.