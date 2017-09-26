Trending

Portland's Cash-Free Bartering: From Urban Farm Collectives to Coffee Perks

Discovering how the Oregon city's citizens have embraced an alternative lifestyle of sharing

David Amsden on the Harley Davidson Roadster on the famous Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Oregon. Christopher Krieb
Portlanders have embraced a movement of cashless commerce – a new school take, in effect, on old-school bartering. It turns out, bartering is both a natural extension of Portland's off-kilter ethos and, as the city has become more polished and pricier with the influx of tech companies a means of preserving it. It was that instinct that lead Kevin Fiske and Josh Fitz to create the PDX Barter Market, a seasonal get together where locals trade just about anything and everything. 

"Artisanal bread for hypnotherapy – that sort of thing," Fitz says with a laugh as he walks me through the art gallery where the market is held.

"It's not that money is evil necessarily, but it's a way to get things done if you're not necessarily likable," adds Fiske. "We're trying to show a way to have fun without money."

Here, a look at the people and places where the cash-free lifestyle has taken root.