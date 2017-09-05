Burning Man: See Surreal Sculptures, Landscapes From Annual Festival
Thousands of artists and free-spirits combine for a desert spectacle full of fire, dust, metal and magic
Nevada's Black Rock Desert glowed neon after thousands of "Burners" set up camp in the sprawl for the 31st annual Burning Man gathering. This year's theme, "Radical Ritual," gave artists free rein to populate their temporary city with assorted shrines, temples and icons of their own designs. Check out dazzling, transcendent scenes from last weekend's festivities with this gallery of photos by Andrew Jourgenson.