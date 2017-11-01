Trending

Manson Family Memoir: 10 Things We Learned

In 'Member of the Family,' Dianne Lake – who was only 14 when she met Charles Manson – reveals new details of life in the infamous cult

Charles Manson is the subject of a new memoir by cult member Dianna Lake. Bettman/Getty Images
By Elizabeth Yuko

The story of Charles Manson and his Family of followers has straddled history and mythology for the past 50 years, combining a well-documented trial with lore surrounding the group's life before the Tate-LaBianca murders that effectively ended the idealistic 1960s. Now, Dianne Lake – who became the group's youngest member when she joined at age 14 – has told her story in her new memoir, Member of the Family, shedding new light on some of the key events in the timeline of the notorious cult. 