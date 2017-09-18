Marching With the Juggalos in Washington, D.C.
On September 16th, fans of Insane Clown Posse – known as Juggalos – took to the streets of the country's capital to protest their FBI gang designation
In 2011, when the FBI first classified Juggalos – those Faygo swigging, face-paint-wearing fans of Detroit rap-rock outfit Insane Clown Posse – a "hybrid gang," the duo behind ICP thought it was pretty funny, just more proof that they're "the most hated band in the world." But soon Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J realized that this was affecting their fans, who like to think of themselves as an extended family. So they planned a march to protest the designation and bring attention to their cause, and it finally took place this past weekend. Here, our photo dispatch from the Juggalo March on Washington.