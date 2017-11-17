25 People Shaping the Future in Tech, Science, Medicine, Activism and More
The inventors, entrepreneurs and disrupters who are changing (and maybe saving) the world one brilliant idea at a time
Fifty years after Rolling Stone published its first issue in November 1967 – and one year after the cataclysmic election of Donald Trump – we're still looking ahead with determined optimism at the next half-century. Anchored by a cover story on Elon Musk, the 2017 edition of our Future Issue puts the spotlight on 25 visionaries, revolutionaries, entrepreneurs and disrupters who are already changing (and maybe saving) the world in politics, economics, tech, science, agriculture, medicine and more – from an "all-natural architect" to the frontwoman for tomorrow's Democratic Party to the startup king looking to eliminate health bureaucracy. Wonder what the future looks like? This list gives us a good glimpse.