11 True Crime Books For Music Lovers

From black metal murders to Charles Manson and the Beatles

11
Rave murders, black metal church burnings and the Son of Sam are just a few of the topics covered in the best true crime books for music lovers.
By Tobias Carroll

We're living in a golden age of true crime narratives right now. Podcasts like In the Dark, Serial and S-Town have taken an expansive approach to telling crime stories, and have found an enthusiastic audience along the way. Television shows like American Crime Story have turned real-life cases into thrilling drama and books like David Grann's recent Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I. have been widely acclaimed.

So what if you're looking for a gripping crime story that dovetails with the world of music? Well, there are plenty of those to go around as well. What follows is a look at eleven notable books that bring together the worlds of true crime and the music industry. 