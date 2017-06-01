Trending

10 Best Commencement Speech Moments of 2017

Oprah, Hillary Clinton and Steve Van Zandt are some of the celebrities that helped send this year's class into the real world

By John Lonsdale

From Notre Dame students walking out on Vice President Mike Pence, Oprah inspiring at Smith, Hillary returning to Wellesley and Robert De Niro offering the classic line, "You're graduating into a tragic, dumbass comedy." Now go forth out into the world," 2017 has offered up more than a few great college commencement moments. 