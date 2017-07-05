An Oklahoma woman has been accused of trying to hire a hitman off the classified ads website Craigslist to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband using ricin, according to the Associated Press.

Danielle Layman was charged by federal prosecutors Saturday with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire after posting an ad for a seemingly innocuous "10 day gig overseas" earlier this year.

The "overseas gig" was detailed as a search for "talent, 30-45 years old. Doesn’t have to be a professional actor. Required: Creative, outgoing and friendly, positive personality, boldness and bravery (some stunts may seem risky, although they are completely safe.)" The ad also listed experience in acting, magic shows, and casino dealings as a plus.

According to an affidavit, someone who responded to the ad met with Layman for coffee in May, and was shown a PowerPoint presentation called "Operation Insecticide," which detailed the twisted method with which Layman wanted to murder her ex-husband, a taxi driver in Tel Aviv.

The "Mission Details" of the plot – provided to the FBI by the person who responded to the ad – instructed the person to travel to Israel and hire her ex-husband as a taxi driver every morning. As part of the ploy, the actor would then offer the ex-husband coffee laced with ricin each day.

"Repeat every morning and monitor the driver's health," the instructions read. "Report if he starts showing signs of illness, if he is vomiting, and if he fails to come pick you up at the hostel. When your mark is hospitalized (or) eliminated – move to a different hotel or motel until your flight back home."

Ricin is a toxin naturally found in castor beans. When purified, even the smallest amount of ricin can kill, and there is no known antidote.

After the person who responded to the ad tipped off the FBI, federal agents searched Layman's home in Ponca City last week, where they found castor beans and instructions on how to make ricin.

Layman is currently in federal custody and is set for a hearing on July 11th; according to the affidavit, she and her ex-husband have been in an ongoing custody battle.

Her plan bares some resemblance to a recent high-profile murder scheme. In February, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was accosted while at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by two women who sprayed him with a VX nerve agent that killed him within 20 minutes of the attack. One of the suspects, a woman from Indonesia, later stated that she had been duped into thinking she was taking part in a comedy show prank.

