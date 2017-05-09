Watch Tracy Morgan Tease Inspiring, Hilarious 'Staying Alive' Special

Tracy Morgan mixes heartache and humor in the new teaser for his upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Staying Alive. The special follows Morgan's 2014 special, Bona Fide, which premiered just months before the comedian was in a near-fatal car crash that left him in a coma.

Related 10 Things We Learned on Tour With Tracy Morgan From his thoughts on politics and #OscarsSoWhite to how he met his wife, some extras from our profile of the comedian

The accident informs much of the special, from its title to the handful of jokes teased in the new clip. Morgan shares a touching recovery moment about how his daughter's first steps inspired him to take his own first steps out of his wheelchair. And then, switching tones: "My grandmother prays all the time. I say, 'Stop praying over me! I already died and went to heaven and spoke to God. God said, tell your grandmother to shut the fuck up!'"

Keeping with the Staying Alive theme, the new trailer also features Morgan doing his best John Travolta impression, strutting around the streets of New York City and striking an impeccable disco point onstage.

Morgan filmed Staying Alive at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey. Along with returning to stand-up, the comedian has returned to Saturday Night Live on several occasions and appeared in two recent movies, Fist Fight and The Clapper. He's also working with Jordan Peele on a new sitcom for FX.

