Watch Tiffany Haddish Recount Swamp Tour With Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to tell a hilarious, sweet story about taking Will Smith and her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith on a swamp tour. Pinkett Smith and Haddish star in the raunchy comedy alongside Regina Hall and Queen Latifah.

Haddish began the story with a dinner that the famous couple brought her on in the middle of filming. "I thought 'Ooh this is it. I'm about to make it,'" she joked about the invite. The following day was supposed to be an off day for the cast in New Orleans, where they filmed the movie. Haddish told the pair that she bought a Groupon for a swamp tour and was planning to go alone. The couple insisted on joining, and Haddish didn't believe them, so she smoked weed before heading out on the tour.

The couple called Haddish after she got high to say they were still planning on joining the comedian, who joked about how cheap the rental car was that was carrying the extremely rich pair of actors.

"All I could think was 'Tiffany, you need to be as careful as possible,'" she explained of her stress while driving the Smiths to the swamp. "'You don't wanna be the bitch on TMZ who killed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'"

At the swamp, Pinkett reveals that she had never heard of Groupon and had no idea that it would not be a private boat tour. Many of the people on the tour asked for photos and cheered when the couple got on the boat. She noted that Will Smith was so taken by the experience that he turned to Haddish and said, "I gotta get me one of these." Haddish responded, thinking that he wanted to get one of the ferry boats before he noted he meant he wanted a whole swamp.

"I was like, 'You're gonna buy a whole ecosystem?'" she said.

Jada Pinkett Smith told the same story on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon with a special shoutout to Groupon.