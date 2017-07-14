Trending

Watch French Marching Band's Zany Daft Punk Medley For Macron, Trump

Presidents, politicians celebrate Bastille Day in Paris with "Get Lucky"

President Trump, French President Macron were serenaded by marching band's zany, Daft Punk-themed Bastille Day performance.

The French army marching band injected some EDM-verve into their Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. Performing for the new French president, Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump, the band performed a zany medley of Daft Punk hits like "Get Lucky," "One More Time" and "Harder Better Faster Stronger."

The nontraditional spectacle featured the band moving around and realigning in imaginative formations. The presidents and their families watched from their seats, making for a comical juxtaposition. Macron cautiously bobbed to the beat. At one point, Trump appeared to mouth the words "beautiful" to Melania Trump. 

The celebration might have been better appreciated by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who is more familiar with the French electronic duo. Back in 2014, "Spicey" (as his Melissa McCarthy doppelganger is known) was unimpressed by Daft Punk's Grammy Awards performance. Subtlety was never his strong suit. 