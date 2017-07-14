Watch French Marching Band's Zany Daft Punk Medley For Macron, Trump

The French army marching band injected some EDM-verve into their Bastille Day celebrations in Paris. Performing for the new French president, Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump, the band performed a zany medley of Daft Punk hits like "Get Lucky," "One More Time" and "Harder Better Faster Stronger."

Related Here's What's So Damning About Donald Trump Jr.'s Emails Criminal defense lawyer explains how Trump Jr. "just laid out hard evidence of, potentially, multiple criminal acts"

The nontraditional spectacle featured the band moving around and realigning in imaginative formations. The presidents and their families watched from their seats, making for a comical juxtaposition. Macron cautiously bobbed to the beat. At one point, Trump appeared to mouth the words "beautiful" to Melania Trump.

The celebration might have been better appreciated by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who is more familiar with the French electronic duo. Back in 2014, "Spicey" (as his Melissa McCarthy doppelganger is known) was unimpressed by Daft Punk's Grammy Awards performance. Subtlety was never his strong suit.

Daft Funk -- this is your 10 seconds in the spotlight - u r blowing it #GRAMMYs #Grammys2014 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 27, 2014