Watch Jennifer Lawrence Guess Wine Review, Movie Review in Charity Video

Jennifer Lawrence tries to guess if she's reading a review of a fine bottle of wine or one of her movies in a video for a new charity competition. The actress is offering fans the chance to join her on a California wine tour as a way to raise money for the anti-political corruption organization Represent.Us.

The clip opens with Lawrence detailing the trip, joking, "We'll hang out, drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine, maybe call your ex – maybe we'll call my ex, who knows!" She then finds herself attempting to prove her wine snob bona fides in game of "Movie Review or Wine Review," which turns out to be a bit harder than it seems. The first snippet, for instance, uses ostensibly wine-centric language like "full-bodied, strongly grounded, simply sensational," but it turns out to be a cringe-worthy review of Lawrence in Joy.

While Lawrence is able to pinpoint the language used to describe a sauvignon, she gets another description – "doesn't hold up to sober scrutiny" – half right, guessing it's about one of her movies, though not the one she thinks. "Yikes, Passengers?" Lawrence asks with a grimace, before opening the envelope to discover it's actually about American Hustle.

Fans can enter the competition via Omaze. Contributing more to the Represent.Us campaign offers more entries to win, with $10 equaling 100 entries and $100 equals 1,000 entries. Represent.Us is an organization dedicated to getting anti-political corruption reforms on the ballot so that voters can decide instead of relying on state or federal legislators.

As for Lawrence, the actress' next film, mother!, is slated to open September 15th. Darren Aronofsky directed the film, which also stars Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.