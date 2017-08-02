Watch DIY YouTuber Allen Pan Become Real-Life 'Firebender'

Inspired by Nickelodeon cartoons Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, YouTube user Allen Pan made his own punch-activated flamethrowers to mimic the "art of firebending." Whether you know the show or not, Pan's demonstrations will make the kung fu master in you very jealous.

Pan made his punch-activated flamethrowers with Arduino mini computers that are activated by accelerometers in the gauntlets. Basically, when the user (or real life "firebender") punches, a flame shoots out. Pan clarified one important safety aspect: the Arduino computer can "distinguish punches from normal everyday gesticulations."

Pan gave the full instructions of how to make these flamethrowers on his Hackster.io. They take around 16 hours to build from scratch. And if the time commitment doesn't deter you, Pan adds the caveat that there's a pretty high risk level involved in building a contraption that shoots "fire balls from your wrists," even for the most advanced users.

