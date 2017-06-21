Watch Aubrey Plaza Get High, Talk Spirituality With Weed Nuns

Aubrey Plaza blazed up with Sisters of the Valley, otherwise known as "the Weed Nuns," in a hilarious video hyping her new, convent-set film comedy The Little Hours.

The clip, part of Cut's "Strange Buds" series, alternates between conversations both spiritual and stoner. First, though, Sister Kate explained the mission of her mind-blowing group, which sells marijauna-based products in a self-sustained convent to "create honorable, spiritual jobs for women."

Kate said she founded the convent in 2011 after learning of Michelle Obama's efforts to revamp the nutrition of school lunches. "Michelle Obama tried to talk to Congress about how unhealthy our children's meals are," she said. "Congress declared pizza a vegetable because it made our children's meals look healthier than they are. So I declared myself a nun. I said, 'If pizza is a vegetable, I'm a nun.'"

Plaza mostly maintains her trademark spaced-out daze, failing in an effort to trim some bud and sharing a brief, pot-related story from her youth. "One time, I hid a bunch of weed in my saxophone," she recalled. "And I think my mom found it."

As a timer clocks counts down their smoking session, the group discusses Catholic guilt, lapses in prayer, belief in a high power, holistic medicine and whether or not Jesus smoked weed. (The Sisters maintain that, "if Jesus lived, he probably [did].")

After learning of the convent's marijuana ways, Plaza sheepishly admits, "I want to be a weed nun."

The Little Hours, out June 30th, also stars Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen and Nick Offerman.