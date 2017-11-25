Uma Thurman Sends Warning to Harvey Weinstein, 'Wicked Conspirators'

Uma Thurman sent a warning to Harvey Weinstein and his "wicked conspirators" that suggested that she too may soon reveal her experiences with the disgraced producer who is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.

As actresses like Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Paz de la Huerta and many more have stepped forward with allegations against Weinstein, many have waited for Thurman to share whether she her own encounters with the Miramax mogul; Thurman starred in seven Miramax productions, including Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill. Tarantino himself admitted he "knew enough to do more" regarding the Weinstein accusations.

In October, in the aftermath of the Weinstein scandal, Thurman said in a red carpet interview when asked about the producer, "I've been waiting to feel less angry and when I am ready, I will say what I have to say."

In a Thanksgiving message on Instagram, Thurman hinted that she is almost ready to speak out against Weinstein. "I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face," the actress wrote. "I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I'm glad it's going slowly — You don't deserve a bullet)."

Thurman's message was captioned next to a still of her in Kill Bill, suggesting that – like her character in that film series – she is about to seek revenge on those who wronged her. "Stay tuned," she warned in closing.

McGowan later tweeted to Thurman, "Hello Uma. Welcome."