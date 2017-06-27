Donald Trump's Golf Courses Displayed Fake Time Magazine Cover

A framed, fake cover of Time Magazine featuring President Donald Trump has been prominently hung and displayed in at least four of Trump's golf clubs. The former reality TV host has claimed in the past that he had appeared on the cover of Time twice before launching his political career, though he had only appeared once prior to his presidential run.

The Washington Post uncovered the photoshopped image, which claims to be from the March 1st, 2009 issue of Time. The cover appears to celebrate his NBC reality competition show The Apprentice with the headline "Trump Is Hitting On All Fronts…Even TV!" A reporter who viewed the image in one of the clubs noted that the red border was skinnier than a typical Time cover and the placement of the secondary headlines is incorrect – not to mention the presence of exclamation points in cover lines, which the historic magazine does not do.

Two of the secondary headlines were featured on an actual cover, the March 2nd, 2009 issue that featured Kate Winslet's image. Kerri Chyka, a spokeswoman for Time Inc. confirmed to Washington Post that Trump's image is not a real cover that the magazine ran. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders declined to comment to the Post on whether or not the President Trump knew the cover was a fake.

Donald Trump is the chief purveyor of fake news in America. Even this TIME magazine cover in his golf clubs is fake. https://t.co/9a15LQ5C6n pic.twitter.com/xEk21LHPYY — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 27, 2017

The Trump Organization, and various employees of the golf clubs that feature a framed copy of the image, did not explain who created the fake cover or why. One employee at a Scotland club did confirm, however, that the image was taken down from the spot in the club's bar where it had been featured just a few weeks prior to her interview. The anonymous employee suggested it was part of a "general reduction in photos of Trump."

"We certainly have been hearing more grumbling about all the stuff like that up on the walls since his election," she explained. "From Americans, mostly, funny enough. That's why we all assumed they started taking some of his photos off the walls."

The only time Trump appeared on the cover of Time in his pre-political career was in January 1989.