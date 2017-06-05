Trump's 'Covfefe' Is Now on a License Plate in California

Just because it's undefinable doesn’t mean it's undesirable. President Trump is notorious for his Twitter tirades and 140-character missives sent late in the night, but one tweet in particular just won't seem to go away.

As previously reported, on Wednesday, May 31st, Trump infamously tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe," a message that clearly pointed to a typo and/or an ill-timed "send." The word was widely mocked online, with even Hillary Clinton using the made-up word to fire back at Trump when he attacked her on Twitter that same day.

The phrase has since been used on a number of items, including T-shirts, mugs – and in the case of one California resident, a vanity license plate.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles' website confirms that a personalized plate with the term is unavailable, meaning that an Angeleno seized on the opportunity to commemorate that particular shared moment in time. It is unclear in the records when the plate was ordered.

According to CBS News, the Main Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed that someone had claimed the "covfefe" license plate mere hours after Trump's tweet. Other states, including North Carolina and Nebraska, have also seen the personalized vanity plate snatched up.

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel took the tweet offline to see if Russians would be able to explain the meaning behind the perplexing, made-up word. The late night host sent his "foreign correspondent" Guillermo Rodriguez to a Russian neighborhood, where he whispered "covfefe" into strangers’ ears.

"Not since Phil Collins gave us the word 'Sussudio' has the nation been so utterly fascinated and perplexed," Kimmel said at one point during his show. "You know a typo is bad when even Melania is like, 'I'm pretty sure that's not English, Donald.'"