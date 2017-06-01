Just like old times. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were at it again on Twitter in the evening hours of Wednesday, May 31, but the former Secretary of State had a new jab at her disposal when the president insulted her seemingly out of the blue.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate,” the 70-year-old real estate mogul tweeted. “Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC.” Trump may have been referring to a recent New York magazine profile of Clinton in which the former Democratic candidate dissects all the different elements that may have led to her November 2016 loss.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Clinton, 69, wasted little time in responding to Trump’s tweet with a quip of her own, joining in on the meme of the moment: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe.”

People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe. https://t.co/M7oK5Z6qwF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 1, 2017

On Wednesday, people across the political spectrum took to the Internet to scoff, question, and analyze what President Trump meant when he tweeted an incoherent thought just past midnight — and left it hanging for several hours.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he tweeted. By the time the confounding message was finally deleted some three hours later and replaced with a tongue-in-cheek, but unapologetic, tweet (“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’??? Enjoy!”), Twitter users were already having a field day.

I like that we all quickly googled covfefe just to make SURE first. — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) May 31, 2017

PLEASE DO NOT NORMALIZE COVFEFE. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

On Wednesday night, Full Frontal host Samantha Bee broke down the ways in which the president’s late-night tweet had, in fact, united a nation divided. “For that glorious interlude between midnight and five a.m., we were like passengers on the Titanic who decided to say, 'Fuck it!' and rock out to the band,” she said.

Though members of the White House have yet to give a definitive answer as to what the meaning of the tweet might have been, press secretary Sean Spicer gave reporters a cryptic, confusing answer when asked head-on about Trump’s snafu during his daily briefing.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” Spicer told the press, refusing to entertain the idea that “covfefe” could have been a simple typo. In a recording of the White House press briefing, the reporters in the room can be heard laughing at Spicer’s response.