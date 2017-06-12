Tony Awards 2017: Bette Midler Filibusters, Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump

Bette Midler won her first competitive Tony Award for best musical actress and gave a literal show-stopping acceptance speech for the honor. "Will you shut that crap off?" the Hello, Dolly! star quipped. The 71st annual Tony Awards took place Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Related 'Hello, Dolly!': Bette Midler Proves She's the New Queen of Broadway Divine Miss M reminds us of the star she remains in revival of classic musical – making it a must-see event

"I'd like to thank all the Tony voters, many of whom I’ve actually dated," Midler cracked. The last time Midler was recognized at the Tony Awards was over 40 years ago when she won a special Tony Award in 1974, not long after she began her career on Broadway in the 1967 production of "Fiddler on the Roof."



Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers wrote in his Hello Dolly review, "Midler brings all her gifts – showgirl, chanteuse, clown and heartbreaker. With warmth, delicacy and feeling, she finds the core of a character who is nowhere near as confident as the showstopper she's playing."









Hello Dolly also won the Tony for Best Musical Revival, which was announced by the night's other humorous high point, late-night host Stephen Colbert. The Late Show host couldn't resist a jab at President Trump while announcing the nominees.

"It's been a great year for revivals in general, especially that one they revived down in Washington, D.C.," said The Late Show host. "It started off-Broadway in the Eighties. Way off Broadway, over on 5th Avenue, huge production values. A couple of problems: the main character is totally unbelievable, and the hair and makeup: yeesh. This D.C. production is supposed to have a four-year run, but reviews have not been kind. Could close early. We don't know, we don't know. Best of luck to everyone involved."



Colbert's remarks were among the few political asides during the awards show. The host, two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, aimed the evening's jokes at himself rather than at Washington. He did impressions of Johnny Carson to Bill Clinton. He also comically wore an arm cast (a nod to the title character in Dear Evan Hansen).

Dear Evan Hansen was the evening's big winner. The quirky off-Broadway production about a young man struggling with social anxiety won the evening's marquee award for Best Musical.

"To all young people watching at home, don’t waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself, because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful," said 23-year-old actor Ben Platt in his moving acceptance speech. Platt won the Tony for best actor in a musical, which was one of six total wins for Dear Evan Hansen.