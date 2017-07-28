Tiffany Haddish: Disturbing Bill Cosby 'Juice' Comment Was a 'Bad Joke'

Tiffany Haddish acknowledged that her recent off-hand comments about working with Bill Cosby were in poor taste.

"I don't know if you've ever been interviewed before," the Girls Trip actress told reporters at a TCA panel. "You do 27 interviews and you're supposed to be humorous all that time. You're gonna say some bad jokes. You're gonna come up with a few not-good jokes. I was trying to make it seem like I'm not afraid to do anything. I'm not afraid of any kind of job, I'm not afraid to play any kind of role, as long as it doesn't compromise my morals."

Earlier this week, Haddish caused a stir online after the Los Angeles Times quoted her making an off-color reference to well-documented sexual abuse allegations against Cosby.

"I still want to work with Bill Cosby," Haddish said in the LA Times interview. "I don't care, I'll drink the juice. I'll drink the juice. I'll take a nap. I don't give a damn [laughs]. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something."



Last month, Cosby's highly publicized trial reached a deadlock after the 12 jurors failed to come to a consensus over whether or not he had sexually assaulted Andrea Constand, a former director of operations for Temple University's women's basketball team. According to the prosecution, the former sitcom dad allegedly gave Constand three blue pills and penetrated her with his fingers against her will while she was paralyzed and half-conscious. Cosby has denied Constand's allegations.

Cosby's case was declared a mistrial and the 80-year-old is slated to be re-tried in November. (Dozens of other women have previously come forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, but Constand's case was the only one to make trial, since the others allegations were made past their statute of limitations.)

As a result of Haddish's comments, Gloria Allred, who represents several of the women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct in recent years, issued a statement denouncing the actress' words.

"Ms. Haddish appears to have made a laughing matter of the serious issue of drugging and sexual assault, but drugging and sexual assault are not a laughing matter," Allred said. "These allegations against Mr. Cosby are serious and not funny and should not be made the subject matter of attempted humor. Ms. Haddish should consider apologizing to those individuals who have been victims of sexual assault after being drugged."