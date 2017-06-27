Teenage Couple Confesses to Brutal Murder of Mother, Daughter

In April of 2016, then-14-year-olds Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham murdered Edwards' mother Elizabeth and sister Katie while they were sleeping in their house in Lincolnshire, England. Edwards and Markham were a couple, and both nursed grievances against Elizabeth after she tried to break them up, The Sun reports.

Following the grisly killing, the couple slept together, took a bath and watched the Twilight movies, according to The Sun. "They remained downstairs in the house, watching TV and eating food, whilst the bodies were upstairs," Detective Superintendent Martin Holvey said in a statement earlier this month. "They showed no remorse at all when they were eventually found by officers and during their police interviews."

The killers' identities were released this month by three Court of Appeals' judges in London, and their confessions appear on Tuesday in a Channel 5 documentary titled Murdered by My Daughter, which airs at 9 p.m. in England. In the audio, which comes from police interrogations of the murderers, the two teens described the process leading to the killings as a joke gone horribly wrong. At first, Edwards said, "[Markham] was joking. Then he realized I wasn't joking. Then he said he wasn't joking either and it escalated from there."

"I went into her mum's room and stabbed her in the neck while she was asleep on her side and smothered her face with a pillow," Markham remembered.

Markham said he decided to kill Katie, 13, in order to prevent her from calling the police.

"I went into Katie's room – which is the same room as Kim's – and I thought I stabbed her, but… I'm not a hundred per cent sure," he recalled. "It was, like, her on a mattress and then I smothered her face with a pillow too."

Lincolnshire Detective Superintendent Martin Holvey addressed the case's gruesome revelations in his statement. "The murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards were horrific and brutal and the whole country shared a sense of shock that two juveniles, who were only 14 years old at the time, could have carried out such a horrendous act," he said.

"I'm sure that sense of disbelief and horror will be deepened now it is known that it was Elizabeth's own daughter who was responsible for plotting with her boyfriend to carry out the murders," he added.

Last November, Edwards and Markham each received prison sentences of 20 years.