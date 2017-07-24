An 18-year-old teen from Stockton, California, was arrested Friday after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing her car through a barbed-wire fence and into a field, killing her 14-year-old sister – and documenting the whole thing via an Instagram livestream.

Related Pregnant 19-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Boyfriend in YouTube Stunt MonaLisa Perez tells police boyfriend Pedro Ruiz had been trying to convince her to make the video "for a while"

Obdulia Sanchez was driving a 2003 Buick down Highway 165 just before 7 p.m. Friday when she reportedly overcorrected after drifting onto the right shoulder of the highway, swerving across traffic, crashing through the fence and overturning the car in a field.

According to the Associated Press, her two backseat passengers, both 14-year-old girls, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash; her sister Jacqueline was ejected through the back of the vehicle and killed in the accident. The other passenger sustained "major injuries" to her right leg, California Highway Patrol Sergeant Darin Heredia told BuzzFeed News.

Obdulia, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and complained of pain in her chest and right knee after the crash, according to CHP.

In a graphic video that Obdulia filmed before, during and after the fatal crash, she can first be seen singing and gesturing to the radio with the two girls in the backseat before the image suddenly blurs and the girls can all be heard screaming off-screen.

When the picture returns, Obdulia is standing in a field over her sister’s motionless body, and she speaks directly into the camera.

"I fucking love my sister to death. I don't give a fuck. We about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us, but it just did," she says before attempting to nudge her sister. "Jacqueline, please wake up! I fucking killed my sister, I know I'm going to jail for life. I understand that. This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK, all right. I don't fucking care though, I'm a hold it down. I love you, rest in peace, sweetie."

Obdulia then repeatedly asks her sister to wake up and reiterates that she did not mean to kill her. "Wake up, baby. I'm fucking sorry, baby," she says. "I did not mean to kill you, sweetie."

Relatives confirmed to KFSN-TV that it was indeed Obdulia who filmed the disturbing video and posted it to Instagram.

Following the crash, Obdulia was detained by law enforcement officials and was led into an ambulance after being reportedly combative and agitated when approached by authorities. The Fresno Bee reports that she was screaming at officers that her sister was dead.



CHP Officer Chris Smith told the Bee that several people contacted the CHP Saturday after the graphic video began to circulate social media, and it will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Obdulia is currently being detained at Merced County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter while under the influence. ABC 13 reports that Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her Quinceanera, a Latin American celebration of the 15th birthday, on Sunday. Their family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for her funeral costs, with a $10,000 goal.