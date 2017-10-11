Taylor Swift Preps 'The Swift Life' Social Networking App

Taylor Swift promises to interact with fans and release exclusive content through her upcoming social networking app, The Swift Life, which she announced Wednesday. Glu, best-known for creating celebrity-centric mobile games like Britney Spears: American Dream and Katy Perry Pop, partnered with Swift for the project.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer announced The Swift Life in a brief video trailer, outlining the platform's interconnectivity. "I've got something pretty awesome that we've been working on for awhile that I wanted to share with you," she says in a selfie clip, before running through the app's basic functions: the potential to interact with Swift through her posts and accessing other exclusive "Taylor stuff" like "Taymojis" (assumedly her own brand of emoji stickers), tickets and photos.

"I think you guys are really gonna like this," Swift says, before joking, "I mean, I hope. It would be … it would be preferable if you did."

The video doesn't specify a specific launch date for The Swift Life but notes a target timing of "late 2017." In the meantime, Swift will release her sixth studio album, Reputation, on November 10th.