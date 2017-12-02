Stanford Rape Case: Brock Turner Seeks Appeal, New Trial

Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner, who was convicted of three sexual assault charges but spent only three months in jail, is seeking to appeal the verdict. Turner's lawyers claim that the initial trial was "fundamentally unfair" and are asking for a new trial for the January 2015 assault.

Turner's legal team filed appeal papers Friday at California's Sixth District of Appeals. In the appeal, Turner's lawyers say that the trial was "a detailed and lengthy set of lies" and that intense media scrutiny and other factors impacted Turner's due process.

The 172-page appeal also focused on the trial's reiteration that the sexual assault occurred "behind the dumpster," which "implied an intent on the appellant's part to shield and sequester his activities" and "implied moral depravity, callousness and culpability on the appellant's part because of the inherent connotations of filth, garbage, detritus and criminal activity frequently associated with dumpsters."

The defense instead argues that the sexual assault happened in a "completely open setting," CNN reports.

"What we are saying that what happened is not a crime," Turner's legal adviser John Tompkins told KNTV. "It happened, but it was not anywhere close to a crime."

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Friday of Turner's appeal, "Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted. Nothing can ever roll back (the victim's) legacy of raising the world's awareness about sexual assault."

Even though Turner was found guilty of three felony sexual assault charges in March 2016, the judge controversially sentenced the student to only six months in jail; the prosecution had recommended a six-year sentence. Turner spent only three months behind bars before his early release for good behavior.

As part of Turner's conviction, he must also register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.