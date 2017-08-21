A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

On Monday, August 21st, around 300 million Americans got to witness the first total solar eclipse cross the United States since 1918. While the next solar eclipse will take place on American soil on April 8th, 2024, the next one that will been seen from coast to coast like Monday's will be on August 12th, 2045. After that? September 23rd, 2071.

With the solar eclipse potentially being a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for many, celebrities across the nation were out in full force documenting the occasion on social media. From Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself – in addition to many professional sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans – here are some of the ways the biggest names in entertainment celebrated the 2017 solar eclipse.



Here we go!! #solareclipse2017 A post shared by Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

All them taxes we pay in cali and can't see no eclipse! 🙄 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 21, 2017

Science happened today.. right behind that cloud there pic.twitter.com/GNZZRcg8B7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 21, 2017

It's happening guys. It's really happening #solareclipse A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

The family that eclipses together... A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Who's ready for #solareclipse2017?? A post shared by The Walking Dead (@thewalkingdead) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Ok #solareclipse we are ready (also making sure there are no mayors around...just saying) @rachelgoodwinmakeup @mararoszak A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

When a founding mystics fan comes through in the clutch and drops off eclipse glasses!! Wrigs made his own pair #youtherealmvpnanette pic.twitter.com/UNVKQHPRmO — Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) August 21, 2017

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky) A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 20, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Now that I've exalted in the #SolarEclipse2017, I'm ready to take on the rest of this week like pic.twitter.com/y9b9obPoIp — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 21, 2017