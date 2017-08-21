Trending

Solar Eclipse 2017: Lady Gaga, The Rock, Katy Perry, More React

Following the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle hype, celebrities were out in full force documenting the occasion

Total eclipse vibes

On Monday, August 21st, around 300 million Americans got to witness the first total solar eclipse cross the United States since 1918. While the next solar eclipse will take place on American soil on April 8th, 2024, the next one that will been seen from coast to coast like Monday's will be on August 12th, 2045. After that? September 23rd, 2071.

With the solar eclipse potentially being a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for many, celebrities across the nation were out in full force documenting the occasion on social media. From Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself – in addition to many professional sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans – here are some of the ways the biggest names in entertainment celebrated the 2017 solar eclipse.

Here we go!! #solareclipse2017

It's happening guys. It's really happening #solareclipse

The family that eclipses together...

Who's ready for #solareclipse2017??

Total eclipse of the heart

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky)

There goes the sun do do do do

