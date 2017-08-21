On Monday, August 21st, around 300 million Americans got to witness the first total solar eclipse cross the United States since 1918. While the next solar eclipse will take place on American soil on April 8th, 2024, the next one that will been seen from coast to coast like Monday's will be on August 12th, 2045. After that? September 23rd, 2071.
With the solar eclipse potentially being a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for many, celebrities across the nation were out in full force documenting the occasion on social media. From Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself – in addition to many professional sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans – here are some of the ways the biggest names in entertainment celebrated the 2017 solar eclipse.
Total eclipse of the heart. Ladies and gentlemen and kids of all ages around the world, the love and bond we have has officially become even stronger as I've officially caused a total ecli... wait.. is that.. the moon.. shit.. let me get back to you. I still love you. Someone get me the NASA on the phone. 🌓💪🏾
All them taxes we pay in cali and can't see no eclipse! 🙄— Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 21, 2017
Science happened today.. right behind that cloud there pic.twitter.com/GNZZRcg8B7— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 21, 2017
We are all out here! #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/G5bY0023Q6— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) August 21, 2017
😎 #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FMkriNx3xv— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 21, 2017
When a founding mystics fan comes through in the clutch and drops off eclipse glasses!! Wrigs made his own pair #youtherealmvpnanette pic.twitter.com/UNVKQHPRmO— Elena Delle Donne (@De11eDonne) August 21, 2017
Now that I've exalted in the #SolarEclipse2017, I'm ready to take on the rest of this week like pic.twitter.com/y9b9obPoIp— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 21, 2017