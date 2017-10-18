Ricky Gervais Preps Eclectic SiriusXM Radio Show

Ricky Gervais will host eclectic conversations about music, science, art and ethics on his new SiriusXM radio show, "Ricky Gervais Is Deadly Sirius." The eclectic program launches Tuesday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the network's Comedy Greats channel and re-airs the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET on the Raw Dog channel.

The actor-comedian, who began his career as a DJ at U.K. alternative station Radio X, was enthusiastic about returning to his radio days. "SiriusXM made me an offer … that I couldn't refuse," he said. "With 32 million subscribers, editorial control, my own playlist and absolute freedom of speech, it's the perfect platform for me, and hopefully the listener too."

Gervais, an outspoken atheist and animal rights advocate, will use "Deadly Sirius" as a platform to chat with experts and celebrities from various fields. Two confirmed guests are scientist/author Richard Dawkins (discussing religion and the afterlife) and former Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher (recounting musical influences and rock star hijinks).

New episodes will air Tuesdays at the Comedy Greats channel and SiriusXM On Demand, through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices and online via the SiriusXM site.

Gervais revived his classic The Office character for the film comedy David Brent: Life on the Road, which premiered on Netflix in February.