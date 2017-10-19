Quentin Tarantino on Harvey Weinstein: 'I Knew Enough to Do More'

Quentin Tarantino said he has known for decades about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct and is ashamed for not severing ties with the producer, The New York Times reports.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," the director said, citing situations involving prominent actresses. Tarantino and Weinstein collaborated on numerous projects, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill franchise. "There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

The New York Times first broke the story of Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults and abuse in its explosive exposé in mid-October, which detailed the Hollywood mogul's alleged, decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct towards women within and connected to the film industry, many actresses have come forward to detail their own experiences, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The New Yorker also published a story that alleged additional sexual assault accusations. Following the stories, he was fired from the Weinstein Company by its Board of Directors, which includes his brother Bob Weinstein.

Since the reports broke earlier in October, a growing chorus of actresses have come forward to unveil their stories of encounters with Weinstein, each detailing alleged sexual assault, abuse and/or harassment. Games of Thrones' star Lena Headey accused the producer of harassment on more than one occasion.

Tarantino's former girlfriend, Mira Sorvino, is among the actresses who shared her story with the New Yorker. Bob Weinstein, who is also being accused of sexual harassment, told The Hollywood Reporter he didn't know about Sorvino's story at the time it allegedly occurred, and they are friends. He said they texted about it following her coming forward with the story.

"Mira, her husband and her kids have come over and spent many hours together with us. [But] she never told me. And now I literally was texting with her, and she said, 'Are you mad at me?' And I said, 'Mad at you? I'm so proud of you, but I feel sick that you had to hold that kind of thing in.'"

Tarantino told The New York Times that he heard the allegations long before the recent news broke. Sorvino had told him about Weinstein's unwanted advances and touching and another actress also unveiled her unsettling story. He said he was also aware that Rose McGowan had reached a legal settlement with Weinstein following allegations.

In addition to apologizing for his own inaction, Tarantino expressed remorse for not having taken more responsibility when alerted to the episodes. "If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him."

According to The New York Times, he also condemned Harvey, who he tried to reach after the stories were published, but said he has not spoken to him yet. Tarantino also made a call to action for change in the way Hollywood has behaved towards women. "I'm calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared. Don't just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters."

He added, "What was previously accepted is now untenable to anyone of a certain consciousness."